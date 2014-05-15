Onyewu hopes for England stay after U.S. World Cup snub

Malaga's Oguchi Onyewu poses on the bench during an interview with Reuters on the eve of their Champions League soccer match against AC Milan at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

(Reuters) - United States defender Oguchi Onyewu said on Thursday he is “gutted” to have been left off Juergen Klinsmann’s provisional World Cup squad but hopes to now resume his club career in England.

Burly central-defender Onyewu has been capped 69 times by the United States and played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups but has rarely featured during Klinsmann’s reign after injuries hampered his progress.

The much-traveled defender will be a free agent this close-season after playing on a short-term deal in England’s second tier Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

"I was gutted not to be selected for the World Cup. I thought this past season I'd done everything I could to get in the 30-man roster," Onyewu told the Reuters Global Sports Forum (here).

“I played 18 games with Sheffield Wednesday and played 90 minutes each time so I felt I’d washed away those injury concerns but life goes on.”

Onyewu’s World Cup hopes had been raised by a call-up for last year’s Gold Cup and then again for March’s friendly against Ukraine.

“Coaches make their decisions, end of story. I‘m not thrilled with the coach’s decision but you have to accept it,” he said.

Onyewu, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has played in France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands and had spells with Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers in England.

The Washington D.C. native says he wants to continue in England and even holds out hopes of a return to one of his former clubs.

“Right now no decisions have been made but I‘m aiming to stay in the U.K.,” he said.

“It’s always a possibility that I will stay at Wednesday, but I want to weigh my options before I make a final decision. Who knows, maybe I’ll have the opportunity to play for Newcastle again, you never know.”

Onyewu moved straight from college to Metz in France in 2002 and has never played in Major League Soccer but he indicated that might be a destination before the end of his career.

“If I had to play for an MLS team then first choice would be to come back home and play for DC United and after that one of the two New York teams or the Miami team. East Coast,” he said.

New York City FC will join MLS next season and compete with local rivals New York Red Bulls while David Beckham’s future Miami franchise is hoping to be in the league by 2017.