in a year
Pele to donate auction money to Santos, charity
#Sports News
June 2, 2016 / 4:45 AM / in a year

Pele to donate auction money to Santos, charity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazilian great Pele said he was putting more than 2,000 items up for auction, including his three World Cup medals and a one-of-a-kind Jules Rimet trophy, in order to raise funds for charity and his former club Santos.

The three-day auction, which opens on Tuesday in London, will feature memorabilia from the 75-year-old's illustrious career with Brazil, Santos and the New York Cosmos and could fetch up to $1 million, auctioneers said.

"That was the decision to do this, to help the charity and the children," the Brazilian, widely regarded as the greatest soccer player ever, told Reuters TV.

"The idea is that half of the money goes to the children's hospital and the other charities and the rest of the memorabilia will go to Santos, for an exhibition. Santos, the team that made me be here."

Reporting by Reuters TV. Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford

