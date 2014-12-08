FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil soccer legend Pele to leave hospital on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian soccer legend Pele looks on during a news conference after attending the inauguration of the first store in Brazil of Swiss watch maker Hublot in Rio de Janeiro, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele has overcome a urinary tract infection and will be discharged from the hospital where he had kidney stones removed three weeks ago, his doctors said on Monday.

“Considering his good recovery, the medical team programmed his release for tomorrow,” the doctors at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

The three-time World Cup champion underwent surgery to remove kidney stones on Nov. 13, but was readmitted 10 days later with a urinary tract infection that required dialysis. At one point, he was moved into a hospital wing used for more intensive care.

The 74-year-old Pele, who is often called the greatest soccer player in history, assured fans that he had recovered in a video released on Friday that showed him smiling and strumming a guitar with family members by his side.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

