May 10, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil soccer legend Pelé leaves hospital after prostate surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian soccer legend Pele (L) waves with his wife Marcia Cibele Aoki at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo in this May 9, 2015 handout photograph from his family, courtesy of the hospital. REUTERS/Picture courtesy of family/Handout via Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé left hospital on Saturday after undergoing prostate surgery and tests showed he has a benign condition.

Pelé, 74, whose given name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, left Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein at around 6:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time), a statement from the hospital said. This was the second time the former footballer has been hospitalized in six months.

With more than 1,280 career goals, and an unequaled three World Cup titles during his playing career, Pelé is widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time.

He was recuperating after a transurethral resection of the prostate, a procedure that involves the removal of an internal part of the prostate gland. Pelé had been treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia, or enlargement of the prostate, and tests undertaken after surgery indicated that no tumors were found.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Camila Moreira; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
