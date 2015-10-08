FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Platini hits out at FIFA, vows to ensure truth is known
October 8, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Platini hits out at FIFA, vows to ensure truth is known

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UEFA President Michel Platini attends a news conference after the draw for the 2015/2016 UEFA Europa League soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

ZURICH (Reuters) - UEFA president Michel Platini, reported to be facing a possible FIFA’s Ethics Committee suspension from football, has said he will fight any decision against him, and has slammed the world soccer’s governing body.

“If what is being reported regarding the intentions of the investigatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee is indeed true, I will stop at nothing to ensure that the truth is known,” he said in a statement.

“Nobody should be in any doubt as to my determination to achieve that objective.”

Editing by: Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
