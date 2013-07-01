FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Benfica pay TV set to broadcast club's league matches
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
July 1, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Benfica pay TV set to broadcast club's league matches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Benfica TV became a pay channel on Monday and will be the sole broadcaster for the club’s Portuguese Premier League home matches - a groundbreaking move among Europe’s top clubs.

On top of a fee paid for a basic cable TV package, fans in Portugal will have to pay some 10 euros ($13) per month to watch the Lisbon club’s matches played at the Luz stadium on television.

Club President Luis Filipe Vieira hailed the initiative as “historic” and said the deal meant that “Benfica became the first club in the world to fully exploit its TV rights”.

Fans can subscribe to the channel through the country’s two largest cable operators: Portugal Telecom and Zon. Angolan cable operator Zap will also offer it.

A club spokesman said Benfica were the first big European club to screen league games on their own pay TV channel.

Earlier this year, Benfica reached a deal with the English Premier League for exclusive screening rights in Portugal of the competition over the next three seasons.

Until now, some 70 percent of the broadcasting rights revenues estimated at 75 million euros per season have gone to the “big-three” soccer clubs - Benfica, Sporting and Porto.

As in neighboring Spain, television contracts in Portugal are negotiated on a club-by-club basis, unlike in the English Premier League and Italy’s Serie A, where collective bargaining deals are struck.

Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.