5 months ago
Soccer: Ronaldo nicknamed "cry baby" by childhood team mates
#Sports News
March 28, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 5 months ago

Soccer: Ronaldo nicknamed "cry baby" by childhood team mates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Portugal v Hungary - World Cup 2018 Qualifiers European Zone - Group B - Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal - 25/03/17 - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal.Pedro Nunes

(Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was nicknamed "cry baby" by his childhood team mates due to the temper tantrums he threw when the team lost or if he did not receive the ball,

Ricardo Santos played alongside the four-times world player of the year for amateur team CF Andorinha in Madeira, where Ronaldo's father worked as a kit man.

"Cry-baby, yes, because Ronaldo already loved to win like he loves today and when he lost and when other kids didn't pass the ball to him he used to cry," Santos told Reuters.

Ronaldo's desire to win has propelled him to four domestic league titles and three Champions League trophies during his stellar career with Manchester United and Real.

The 32-year-old, who is the Champions League's all-time record goal scorer, captained the Portugal team who won last year's European Championship in France.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

