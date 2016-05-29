FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French prosecutor considering Qatar 2022 World Cup investigation
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 29, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

French prosecutor considering Qatar 2022 World Cup investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French financial authorities are considering investigating how Qatar was awarded the 2022 soccer World Cup, financial prosecutor Eliane Houlette said on Sunday.

“We are thinking about it, we have several elements that encourage us to investigate,” Houlette told French radio Europe 1.

The financial prosecutors can investigate if they have reasons to believe French nationals are involved in a case or if unlawful acts related to it were committed in France.

Former UEFA president Michel Platini, banished from the sport for ethics violations, could be a person of interest.

“If there is an investigation, Mr Platini’s role will be crucial but the investigation would not focus on Mr Platini,” said Houlette.

Platini was banned for four years over a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) made to him by FIFA with former president Sepp Blatter’s approval in 2011 for consultancy services provided a decade earlier.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.