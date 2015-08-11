Factbox: Qatar's stadiums for 2022 World Cup

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar hopes to decide how many stadiums it will use in hosting the 2022 World Cup by the end of this year, a spokesman for the organizing committee said on Tuesday.
Here are the details for the five stadiums the organizers have announced so far, in the order they were unveiled:
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Wakrah
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: November 2013
Construction start date: Third quarter (Q3) 2015
Estimated completion: Q1 2018
Project Management Consultant: KEO International Consultants
Main Construction Contractor: To be decided
Designer and Engineering Consultants: AECOM is design consultant, designed stadium in conjunction with Zaha Hadid Architects
Tournament capacity: 60,000
Location: Al Khor Municipality
Matches up to and including: Semi-finals
Announced: June 2014
Construction start date: Q4 2015
Estimated completion: Q3 2018
Project Management Consultant: Projacs
Main Construction Contractor: Joint venture of Galfar Al Misnad, Salini Impregilo Group and Cimolai.
Designer and Engineering Consultants: Dar Al-Handasah
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Rayyan municipality
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: November 2014
Construction start date: Q2 2014
Estimated completion: Q2 2017
Project Management Consultant: Projacs
Main Construction Contractor: Joint venture between Midmac Contracting and Six Construct
Designer and Engineering Consultants: Dar Al-Handasah
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Education City, Al Rayyan Municipality
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: December 2014
Construction Start Date: Q2 2013
Estimated Completion: Q3 2019
Project Management Consultant: ASTAD Project Management
Main Construction Contractor: To be decided
Designer and Engineering Consultants: FIA Fenwick Iribarren Architects
Tournament capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Rayyan Municipality
Matches up to and including: Quarter-finals
Announced: April 2015
Construction start date: Q1 2016
Estimated completion: Q1 2019
Project Management Consultant: AECOM
Main Construction Contractor: To be decided
Designer and Engineering Consultants: Ramboll and Pattern
Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Justin Palmer