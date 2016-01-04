Factbox: New Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

(Reuters) - Factbox on former France great Zinedine Zidane, who was appointed Real Madrid coach on Monday.
Born June 23, 1972 in Marseille, France.
* Joins Cannes in 1988 and scores six goals in 61 league appearances. Moves to Girondins Bordeaux in 1992 and scores 28 goals in 139 league appearances during four seasons.
* Moves to Juventus in 1996. Helps the club win two Serie A titles in his first two seasons. Wins the European Super Cup and the World Club Cup with Juventus.
* Plays in the Champions League final in 1997 and 1998 but Juventus are beaten both times, by Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively.
* Also receives five-match ban in October 2000 after being sent off for headbutting Hamburg’s Jochen Kientz, his second successive sending off in Champions League matches.
* Becomes the world’s most expensive player in 2001 as he moves from Juventus to Real Madrid for up to $66 million.
* Helps Real Madrid win the Champions League in 2002 with a majestic winner in the 2-1 final victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Also wins the World Club Cup as Real beat South American champions Olimpia 2-0.
* Wins La Liga title with Real Madrid in 2003.
* Makes France debut in 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in August 1994. Scores two goals in 17 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.
* During the 1998 World Cup, is sent off after 70 minutes of France’s 4-0 first-round victory over Saudi Arabia and misses next two matches. He then heads two first-half goals to help France win their first World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Brazil.
* Named player of the tournament as he helps France to victory in Euro 2000.
* Retires from international soccer in August 2004 but a year later he announces his comeback. Having already announced he would retire after the 2006 World Cup, he helped France reach the final against Italy.
* Became only the fourth player to score in two different World Cup finals (along with Pele, Paul Breitner, and Vava) when he put France ahead with a penalty.
* Zidane was sent off during extra time in the final for butting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest. Italy went on to win the title in the penalty shootout.
* World Player of the Year - 1998, 2000, 2003.
* European Player of the Year - 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003.
* Top European Player of the last 50 years in a public poll to mark UEFA’s Golden Jubilee in 2004
