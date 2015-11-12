Former Steaua midfielder Balan commits suicide: club

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - European Cup winner Lucian Balan was found dead in his home on Thursday after he committed suicide, his former club Steaua Bucharest said.

“Legendary Lucian Balan has left this world at the age of 56,” Steaua, who became the first eastern European club to win the European Cup in 1986, said in a statement on their website (www.steauafc.com).

“(He) decided to end his days within a month after he lost his mother.”

Balan, who was also instrumental in helping Steaua win the European Super Cup in 1987 and reach the European Cup final again two years later, had previously tried to commit suicide in 2004 and 2010, according to media reports.

Balan was found in his home in the northern town of Baia Mare, local media reported, and he was pronounced dead in the ambulance at around 1800 local time (1600 GMT).

”It is absolutely shocking news for me, I talked to him on the phone last night,“ Baia Mare mayor Catalin Chereches was quoted as saying by local media. ”He wanted to meet me today.

“I think he had a problem since he called me. I know that his mother died two weeks ago, she was his only relative.”