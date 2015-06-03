Capello to sue former RFS president Tolstykh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia coach Fabio Capello will take legal action against the former president of the Russian Football Union (RFS) Nikolay Tolstykh, the Italian’s son and agent said on Wednesday.

Pierfilippo Capello said that lawyers would be filing a lawsuit against Tolstykh after the Russian accused Fabio Capello of having a second contract worth 10 million euros ($11.25 million) per year.

“Fabio Capello has already told his team of lawyers in Russia and Italy to take Tolstykh to court,” Pierfilippo told the news agency R-Sport.

Tolstykh had been president of Russian football’s governing body until he was ousted in a vote on Sunday by members of the RFS.

Tolstykh, 59, had faced criticism for mounting debts under his tenure with the RFS in the red to the tune of 1.4 billion rubles.