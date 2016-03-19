FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian league to mark respect for crash victims
March 19, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Russian league to mark respect for crash victims

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A moment of silence will be observed before Russian Premier League soccer matches this weekend as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in a plane crash in southern Russia on Saturday. 

The Boeing 737-800 operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai crashed on its second attempt to land at Rostov-on-Don airport. All 62 people aboard were killed.

“The Russian Football Premier League would like to offer its deepest condolences to all the families and close friends who lost loved ones in the air tragedy in Rostov-on-Don,” the organization said in a statement on its website (www.rfpl.org).

“We are with you at this difficult moment. Hold on,” the statement concluded. 

Editing by John O'Brien

