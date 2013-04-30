FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chechen linesman gets life ban, $16,200 fine for assault
April 30, 2013

Chechen linesman gets life ban, $16,200 fine for assault

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian FA (RFU) upheld a life ban for Chechen linesman Musa Kadyrov on Tuesday and fined him $16,200 for assaulting a player in a league match.

The incident occurred at the end of Sunday’s reserve game in Grozny between local side Terek and Amkar Perm when a raging Kadyrov dropped his flag and ran on to the pitch, attacking Amkar defender Ilya Krichmar.

Kadyrov, seen on video pushing 18-year-old Krichmar to the ground, then kicking and punching him, was banned for life by the Chechen soccer association on Monday.

The RFU’s disciplinary committee upheld the decision, banning Kadyrov from any involvement in the game, and fined him 500,000 roubles ($16,200) for a “direct attack on players which could have caused a real risk to their health”.

“Kadyrov must pay the fine out of his own pocket,” committee head Artur Grigoryants told reporters.

Kadyrov told local media that he would not appeal against the ban.

Krichmar was suspended for four matches and fined $490 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’, effectively banning him for the rest of the season with only four games left.

Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
