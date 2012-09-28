FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fake bomb found at Zenit along with Hulk picture - reports
September 28, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Fake bomb found at Zenit along with Hulk picture - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fake home-made bomb, hidden in a bag, has been found at Zenit St Petersburg’s training ground along with a picture of striker Hulk, Russian media reported on Friday.

While checking the device, police found the picture of the new signing with the accompanying words: “Hulk out!”.

Reports have said several senior Zenit players are unhappy after the wealthy club splashed out more than $100 million on Brazil forward Hulk and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel just before the transfer deadline this month.

“We’re not denying this story but won’t comment either,” a club spokesman said.

St. Petersburg is set to be named as a host city for the 2018 World Cup on Saturday.

Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows

