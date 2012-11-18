FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celtic sparkle catches rapper Snoop Dogg's eye
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 18, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Celtic sparkle catches rapper Snoop Dogg's eye

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during the H2O Music Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg says he would be ready to splash his cash and invest in Scottish soccer champions Celtic.

The 41-year-old, who is as well known for his love of sport as he is his music and drugs busts, fell further in love with the Glasgow club after watching highlights of Celtic’s heroic 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League this month.

“I got a lot of interest in soccer. It’s not a new thing for hip hop stars to invest in sports teams but it is a new thing for hip hop stars to invest in soccer teams,” Snoop Dogg was quoted as saying in the Scottish Daily Record newspaper on Sunday.

”I didn’t catch the whole Barcelona game but I watched the highlights. I know Barcelona are a big deal and it shows Celtic are a big deal as well.

”I see how passionate Celtic fans are about their team and I could see myself making an investment if any of the board wanted to sell.

”I haven’t really thought how much. I don’t need to run a soccer club but enough of a percentage to get me on the board so I can be heard.

“I want to bring a bit of Snoop to things.”

Former England captain David Beckham was consulted by Snoop, who said he had even thought about courting the Los Angeles Galaxy player for a stint at ‘the Hoops’.

Out of the current crop of Neil Lennon’s side, the rapper’s favorite player is Greece international Giorgios Samaras, whom he described as a “proper athlete” that could take modest Celtic far in Europe.

Reporting by Mark Pangallo, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.