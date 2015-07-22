Seattle Sounders midfielder Pappa arrested on DUI, speeding charges

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Marco Pappa was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving and speeding, the Major League Soccer franchise said.

Pappa, 27, is not eligible to play in any matches until league substance abuse and behavioral health doctors, as well as the league itself, complete an investigation, the Sounders said in a statement.

“We are gathering information on this matter and have been in contact with the league office, the MLS Players Union, local law enforcement and Marco directly,” said Garth Lagerwey, Sounders FC general manager and president of soccer.

“We will continue to work in cooperation with all involved parties and will have no further comment until more information is available.”

The team said in a statement on its website that Pappa, who is from Guatemala, was arrested on Sunday morning for driving under the influence and speeding, though it did not provide further information about the incident.

A Seattle police department detective did not immediately have information available on the incident.