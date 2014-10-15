FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Serbia and Albania
October 15, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Serbia and Albania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Serbian and Albanian soccer associations following the violence that caused their Euro 2016 qualifier to be abandoned on Tuesday.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Association of Serbia for the setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles, crowd disturbance, field invasion by supporters, insufficient organization and use of a laser pointer,” UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Proceedings have also been opened against the Football Association of Albania for refusing to play and the display of an illicit banner.”

The case will be heard by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Oct. 23.

Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar

