6 months ago
Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
#Sports News
February 12, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 6 months ago

Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

The result in Quito came thanks to a double from Joaquin Ardaiz and took Uruguay to the top of the final round robin group on 12 points, five ahead of second-placed Ecuador.

The hosts, Venezuela and Argentina all finished on seven points and will join Uruguay as South America's representatives in South Korea this May.

Elsewhere, a first half brace from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Venezuela and enabled them to pip Brazil to the final spot.

Five-times champion Brazil would have qualified by beating bottom side Colombia but their match ended 0-0.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien

