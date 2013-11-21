FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alves joins swelling ranks of Barcelona injured
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 21, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Alves joins swelling ranks of Barcelona injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barcelona's Dani Alves celebrates his goal against Sevilla during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp in Barcelona, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID (Reuters) - Fullback Dani Alves has joined Barcelona’s lengthy injury list after tests on Thursday confirmed he had damaged a calf muscle on duty with Brazil.

“The length of time he will be sidelined is approximately seven to 10 days,” the Spanish champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Alves, whose place is likely to be filled by Martin Montoya or Adriano, will miss Saturday’s La Liga game at home to Granada and Tuesday’s Champions League Group H match at Ajax Amsterdam.

Barca already have five players out of action: World Player of the Year Lionel Messi (thigh), goalkeeper Victor Valdes (calf), defenders Gerard Pique (groin) and Jordi Alba (thigh) and midfielder Cesc Fabregas (knee).

Pique and Fabregas may be available for Saturday after returning to full training this week, while playmaker Xavi (hamstring) and winger Cristian Tello (ankle) are doubtful, Barca said.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.