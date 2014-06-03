Spain can benefit from loss to Brazil, says Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta - Spain fullback Cesar Azpilicueta believes his team can benefit from the experience of losing last year’s Confederations Cup final to Brazil as they bid to retain the World Cup. Spain have also won the previous two EuropeanChampionships and qualified for this month’s tournament in Brazil by taking 20 points from a possible 24.

They were, however, outplayed in the Confederations Cup final by the host nation.

”It’s in Brazil and Spain won the last one so obviously it’s a massive tournament which everybody is looking forward to. We have experience from last year when we played in the Confederations Cup in Brazil,” Azpilicueta said. “The World Cup is obviously different but we know what we can expect although we will have to adapt to the conditions very quickly,” he told the website of his English club Chelsea. Azpilicueta has joined up with the Spain squad on the back of a strong finish to the season with Chelsea in which he was named the team’s Players’ Player of the Year. Spain play their first World Cup match against the Netherlands in Group B on June 13 and Azpilicueta knows the importance of a good start. “In the last World Cup Spain began by losing against Switzerland which nobody expected,” he said. “That tells you every game is very difficult, you can’t look any further than the first game, which for us is against Holland and that’s all we can focus on for now.” It will be the first major international tournament for the 24-year-old and he feels his versatility is a bonus for the Spain squad. “When you have a group of 23 and a lot of games it helps having players who can play in different positions,” he said. “It helps you in terms of bringing other players into the group who play in different positions, that maybe you need more. This is what I’ve been working towards and I’m happy to play where the manager needs me.”