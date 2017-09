Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) is challenged by Villareal's Victor Ruiz during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Madrigal stadium in Villarreal August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BARCELONA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi picked up a hamstring strain in Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday, the club said.

“He has pulled the hamstring of his right leg, it is a minor injury,” Barca said in statement.

Forward Munir El Haddadi has a bruised calf and tests on both injuries will be carried out on Monday.

Messi is now likely to miss Argentina’s friendly against Germany on Wednesday.