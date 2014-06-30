Barca agree sponsorship deal with Turkey's Arcelik

The Arcelik logo is seen on signage outside an Arcelik dealer in Istanbul, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

(Reuters) - Barcelona have agreed a four-year sponsorship deal with Arcelik that will see the Turkish white-goods maker’s Beko brand name displayed on the arm of the players’ shirts, the La Liga club said on Monday.

The Beko name will be worn on the shirts used in La Liga and the King’s Cup, as well as for friendlies and pre-season games, Barca said on their website.

The Catalan club’s main sponsors are airline Qatar Airways and sporting goods maker Nike, and other partners include carmaker Audi, chipmaker Intel Corp and beverage company Coca-Cola Co.