Spain fullback Carvajal out of Macedonia Euro qualifier

France's Loic Remy (R) challenges Spain's Daniel Carvajal during their international friendly soccer match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain fullback Dani Carvajal has withdrawn from the holders’ squad for Monday’s opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Macedonia with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Carvajal, who plays for Real Madrid, had a scan on Monday morning and it was decided he would leave the team’s training base in Valencia, Spain said on their website (www.sefutbol.com).

It was not immediately clear whether he would be fit for Real’s La Liga clash at home to city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, a repeat of last season’s Champions League final, which Real won 4-1.

Carvajal, 22, made his debut for Spain in Thursday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to France in Paris.