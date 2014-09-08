FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain fullback Carvajal out of Macedonia Euro qualifier
September 8, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Spain fullback Carvajal out of Macedonia Euro qualifier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Loic Remy (R) challenges Spain's Daniel Carvajal during their international friendly soccer match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain fullback Dani Carvajal has withdrawn from the holders’ squad for Monday’s opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Macedonia with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Carvajal, who plays for Real Madrid, had a scan on Monday morning and it was decided he would leave the team’s training base in Valencia, Spain said on their website (www.sefutbol.com).

It was not immediately clear whether he would be fit for Real’s La Liga clash at home to city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, a repeat of last season’s Champions League final, which Real won 4-1.

Carvajal, 22, made his debut for Spain in Thursday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to France in Paris.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood

