Fabregas back in training for Barcelona
November 18, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

Fabregas back in training for Barcelona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's national soccer player Cesc Fabregas takes part in a soccer training session at Iberostar stadium in Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID (Reuters) - Cesc Fabregas has returned to training as the Barcelona midfielder continues his recovery from a knee injury, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

Fabregas damaged ligaments in his right knee in the 4-1 win at Real Betis on November 10 and had to withdraw from the Spain squad for friendlies against Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

“The FC Barcelona players returned to training this rainy Monday afternoon after enjoying the weekend off and Cesc participated in the session,” Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Barca’s Spain defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba continued to work apart from their team mates as they continue their recovery from injury.

The unbeaten champions, who host Granada on Saturday, top La Liga by three points from Atletico Madrid after 13 matches, with Real Madrid a further three points adrift in third.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond

