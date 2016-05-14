Luis Enrique hails Barca consistency after title win

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to his team’s consistency after they retained the La Liga title by strolling to a 3-0 win at Granada thanks to a hat-trick by top scorer Luis Suarez on Saturday.

“We played very well over the full season, we were on top of the table for many weeks and the most consistent team wins the title,” Luis Enrique told a news conference.

“I am very happy for all Barca fans, for our families and the club. People suffer a lot in some moments, and now we want to win another trophy next season.”

Barca finished top of the table on 91 points, one clear of second placed Real Madrid, regaining their composure by winning their final five games after a late slump in form allowed Real and Atletico Madrid back into the title race.

“I will remember the good moments, and the people who supported us in delicate moments, which the fans did,” he added.

“The supporters stayed with us, despite many things going on all around us. So I would tell all Barca fans to go out and enjoy this title.”

Barcelona can clinch a consecutive double by beating Sevilla in next week’s King’s Cup final in Madrid and even if their hopes of a consecutive treble were dashed by Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals, Luis Enrique said there was much to be proud of.

“We set out at the start of the season to win all trophies, as nobody had ever done,” he said.

”Sometimes people think not winning one is a disaster. But we know how difficult it is to win trophies.

“We will celebrate this, we enjoy our team, and the style in which they play. In history just two teams have previously won consecutive doubles. We always give ourselves high objectives --and we will keep doing that.”

Barcelona have now won six of the last eight titles.

“It shows the club has a winning mentality,” Luis Enrique added. “We must value each title.”