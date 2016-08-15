FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Barca captain Iniesta to miss start of La Liga season
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 15, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Barca captain Iniesta to miss start of La Liga season

Richard Martin

2 Min Read

Football Soccer - Real Betis v Barcelona- Spanish Liga BBVA - Benito de Villamarin stadium, Seville - 30/4/16 Barcelona's Andres Iniesta and Real Betis' Alvaro Cejudo in action. REUTERS / Marcelo del Pozo

BARCELONA, (Reuters) - Barcelona's midfield maestro Andres Iniesta will be out for two weeks after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's 2-0 Spanish Super Cup first leg win at Sevilla.

The Barca captain was forced off in the 36th minute following a late challenge from Sevilla defender Mariano, barely 10 minutes after Jeremy Mathieu was substituted with a hamstring problem.

Barca said in a statement on Monday that Iniesta would be out for at least two weeks, missing Wednesday's Super Cup second leg plus the first two La Liga games of the season at home to Real Betis on Saturday and at Athletic Bilbao the following weekend.

Mathieu is set for three weeks on the sidelines.

New signing Lucas Digne, who made his debut when he replaced Mathieu on Sunday, could be line for a first competitive start on Wednesday after joining from Paris St Germain.

Denis Suarez is a possible stand-in for Iniesta in the second leg with Sevilla although coach Luis Enrique may also choose to opt for new signing Andre Gomes or Rafinha who missed most of last season with a serious knee injury.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.