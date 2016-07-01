Soccer: Neymar signs five-year contract extension with Barcelona

Barcelona's Neymar salutes the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the club's season at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2016.

(Reuters) - Brazilian striker Neymar has extended his contract with Barcelona until June 2021, the Catalan club said in a statement on Friday.

The 24-year-old has a buyout clause of 200 million euros ($222.4 million) for the first year of his contract, 222 million euros for the second, and 250 million euros for the remaining three years.

Neymar, who joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013, scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to help Barcelona win the La Liga title.

($1 = 0.8994 euros)