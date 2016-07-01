FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Soccer: Neymar signs five-year contract extension with Barcelona
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 1, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Soccer: Neymar signs five-year contract extension with Barcelona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barcelona's Neymar salutes the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the club's season at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2016.Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Brazilian striker Neymar has extended his contract with Barcelona until June 2021, the Catalan club said in a statement on Friday.

The 24-year-old has a buyout clause of 200 million euros ($222.4 million) for the first year of his contract, 222 million euros for the second, and 250 million euros for the remaining three years.

Neymar, who joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013, scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to help Barcelona win the La Liga title.

($1 = 0.8994 euros)

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.