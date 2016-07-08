Spanish court drops fraud investigation against Neymar

Barcelona's Neymar salutes the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the club's season at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2016.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's High Court said on Friday it had dropped a fraud and corruption investigation into Brazilian soccer captain and Barcelona player Neymar saying no crime had been committed.

Charges were also dropped against his father and agent Neymar Da Silva Santos, former Barcelona president Sandro Rossell and ex-Santos president Odilio Rodrigues, according to a written ruling.

The charges related to Neymar's transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian football club Santos three years ago.