Soccer: Messi named La Liga player of the month for first time

Nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina attends a news conference prior to the Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been named La Liga’s player of the month for January, the first time he has won the award since its introduction in 2013.

The five-times Ballon d‘Or winner scored six goals in the league in January, including his first hat-trick of the season against Granada.

Argentine Messi’s team mate Neymar won the award in November, the first Barca player to claim it.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has won it twice.