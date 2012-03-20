Messi equals Barcelona scoring record of 232

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his second goal as Granada goalkeeper Julio Cesar (L) looks on during their Spanish First division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona March 20, 2012. Messi set a Barcelona scoring record of 233 goals when he netted his second of the night. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Lionel Messi equaled Barcelona’s 60-year-old goal-scoring record of 232 when he netted their second of the night in a La Liga match at home to Granada on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old World Player of the Year, who now has 52 goals in all competitions this season, matched the mark set by Cesar Rodriguez in the 1940s and 50s in his 314th appearance. Cesar needed 354 official games.

Argentine Messi made it 2-0 to Barca in the 17th minute at the Nou Camp when he volleyed the ball in off a post from a deflected Isaac Cuenca cross.