FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elche denounce own fans for racially abusing Nyom
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 29, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Elche denounce own fans for racially abusing Nyom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - La Liga club Elche have denounced their own fans who racially abused Granada’s French defender Allan Nyom in Saturday’s La Liga game at their Martinez Valero stadium in Alicante.

Nyom reacted to a chorus of what referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande said in his match report were “monkey chants” from one section of the crowd in the 89th minute by angrily booting the ball towards them and was booked.

The official then ordered an announcement to be made telling the Elche fans to desist.

“The club repudiates in the strongest possible terms the racist chants directed at the player Nyom that came from one very small section of the crowd,” Elche said on their website (www.elchecf.es).

“In fact, after the incident, Elche CF called via the public address system for an immediate end to the behavior and ordered that it not be repeated, as actually happened,” they added.

Nyom, who is in his fifth season with Granada, said he regretted kicking the ball into the crowd and he did not consider Elche a racist club.

“It was an impulsive reaction,” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying in Tuesday’s edition of Marca sports daily.

“I shouldn’t have done it but sometimes you just lose your temper,” he added

”It was my way of responding to what was happening to me. What can I do? It was a handful of people who were trying to destabilize me.

“In France it never happened to me but in Spain its not the first time I have experienced something similar.”

The persistent presence of racism in soccer stadiums was recently highlighted by the abuse suffered by Manchester City’s Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure during last week’s Champions League game at CSKA Moscow.

Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.