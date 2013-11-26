Former Barcelona, Paraguay forward Re dead at 75

MADRID (Reuters) - Cayetano Re, a former Barcelona forward who was La Liga top scorer half a century ago and also played for and coached his native Paraguay, has died at the age of 75, Barca said on Tuesday.

Re played for the Catalan club for four seasons and won a King’s Cup in 1963, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

He netted 25 goals in 30 matches in the 1964-65 La Liga season to top the scoring chart ahead of Brazilian Waldo of Valencia.

Re later moved to Barca’s city rivals Espanyol before ending his playing career in 1972.

He coached Paraguay at the World Cup finals in Mexico in 1986 where his side were beaten 3-0 by Gary Lineker’s England in the last 16.