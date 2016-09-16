Doping: McLaren says his final report still several months away
ZURICH The final version of a report which has already revealed a system of state-sponsored doping in Russia is still several months away, its author Richard McLaren said on Friday.
BARCELONA Real Madrid have won a small victory in their dispute with FIFA over the illegal signing of under-age foreigners after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) temporarily lifted its ban on appeal.
The decision means eight players, including French coach Zinedine Zidane's sons Theo and Elyaz, can play for their respective youth teams until the appeal decision is made.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has granted the precautionary measures that Real Madrid appealed for following the sanction issued by FIFA," said a statement issued by the European champions on Friday.
The CAS, sport's highest tribunal, has never overturned a transfer ban from soccer's ruling body FIFA on the signing of minors.
FIFA has not disclosed the names of the 39 players originally investigated but Real director general Jose Angel Sanchez said they included Zidane's four sons.
Theo, 14, and Elyaz, 11, represent Real's youth teams while Enzo, 21, and Luca, 18, play for the club's reserve side Castilla in Spanish football's third tier.
FIFA has reduced the number of players investigated to eight, leaving out Enzo and Luca among others and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi who had been prohibited from playing for Castilla.
Earlier this month Real and Atletico Madrid lost their appeals against transfer bans imposed for breaching rules on signing non-Spanish under-18 players.
Real are still banned from registering new signings in any age group until January 2018.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
ZURICH The final version of a report which has already revealed a system of state-sponsored doping in Russia is still several months away, its author Richard McLaren said on Friday.
ZURICH FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dismissed as "imagination and lies" any suggestion that he lobbied in favor of Aleksander Ceferin who was elected head of European soccer's governing body UEFA this week.
NEW YORK Twitter Inc made a smooth debut with its broadcast of a National Football League game on Thursday, attracting generally positive tweets throughout the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.