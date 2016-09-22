Real's Casemiro suffers leg fracture

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has suffered a fracture in his left leg, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The Brazil international was substituted in Real's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday and played no part in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

"Following tests carried out today on Casemiro at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to the central third of his left fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in statement.

The 24-year-old, who has made five appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season, is likely to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela next month.