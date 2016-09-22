FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Real's Casemiro suffers leg fracture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Las Palmas v Real Madrid - Spanish Liga BBVA - Gran Canaria stadium, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain - 13/03/16 Real Madrid's Casemiro celebrates after scoring a goal.Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has suffered a fracture in his left leg, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The Brazil international was substituted in Real's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday and played no part in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

"Following tests carried out today on Casemiro at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to the central third of his left fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in statement.

The 24-year-old, who has made five appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season, is likely to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela next month.

Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
