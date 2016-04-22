FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Ronaldo in race to get fit for Manchester City clash
April 22, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Injured Ronaldo in race to get fit for Manchester City clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Spanish Liga BBVA - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Spain - 20/04/16. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the match REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo faces a race against time to get fit for Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Manchester City on Tuesday after he picked up a thigh muscle injury.

”Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a muscle strain in his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” Real said in a statement on Friday.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the prolific striker has been ruled out of Madrid’s La Liga game at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The Portuguese, who is the top scorer in La Liga with 31 goals, was seen limping off clutching his thigh at the end of Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Villarreal on Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Martin in Barcelona, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
