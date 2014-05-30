Real handed partial stadium closure over fans' racist behaviour

Real Madrid's players pose for a team photo before their Champions League final soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - European champions Real Madrid have been ordered to close part of their Bernabeu stadium for one match after the club was charged over racist behaviour by fans during their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich in April.

“Following the charge of racist behaviour by Real Madrid supporters during the match (Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), the Control and Disciplinary Body has ordered the partial closure of the Santiago Bernabeu for one match,” European soccer’s governing body UEFA said in a statement.

“More specifically, sectors 120 and 122 of the stadium will be closed for the club’s next UEFA competition home game. Real Madrid are obliged to display a banner with the wording ‘No to Racism’ in those sectors.”

Real beat Bayern 1-0 in the first leg on their way to a 10th European Cup crown.