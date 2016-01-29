FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Real Madrid poised for record kit sponsorship deal - report
January 29, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Real Madrid poised for record kit sponsorship deal - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon - Spanish Liga BBVA - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 17/01/16 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal against Sporting Gijon. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

(Reuters) - Real Madrid are poised to sign a record 10-year kit sponsorship deal with Adidas worth 140 million euros (106.8 million pounds) a season, Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday.

The contract would be soccer’s most lucrative shirt sponsorship, dwarfing the 75 million pounds (€98 million) a year deal Manchester United agreed with Adidas in 2014.

It would be an important coup for Real president Florentino Perez, who has turned the club into the world’s richest by income, and has always believed in marketing as a fundamental element to bringing success on the pitch.

The 10-times European Cup winners’ current sponsorship deal with Adidas runs until 2020.

Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Ed Osmond

