Real's Varane to miss Champions League final: reports
#Sports News
May 22, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Real's Varane to miss Champions League final: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (R) and Rayo Vallecano's Nicolas 'Miku' Fedor in action. Spanish Liga BBVA - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Vallecas stadium, Madrid, Spain - 23/04/16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will miss the Champions League final after suffering a hamstring injury in training, Spanish media reported on Sunday.

The center back could be out of action for three weeks, making him doubtful for France’s first game at Euro 2016, against Romania on June 10.

Varane was unlikely to start against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 in Milan with Sergio Ramos and Pepe coach Zinedine Zidane’s usual first-choice defensive pairing.

Real have not specified the time he will be out for but have confirmed the player is injured.

“After tests carried out today on player Raphael Varane he was diagnosed with a grade two injury in the left hamstring,” the club said in a statement.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Varane said this week he would have liked to have had more of a key role during Real’s Champions League campaign.

“It’s true that I would have liked to have been a part of the more decisive games at the end of the season - especially in the Champions League,” he said.

“After five years at Real Madrid, I hope I am able to overcome any kind of obstacle. I feel I‘m at a crucial point in my career.”

Varane’s injury comes as a blow for France, who did not name Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho in their Euro 2016 squad because of his provisional suspension for failing a drugs test.

Barcelona’s Jeremy Mathieu has recently recovered from a knee injury. Laurent Koscielny and Eliaquim Mangala were the other central defenders named in Didier Deschamps’ preliminary squad.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
