May 21, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Barca are Cup favorites but Sevilla have more desire: Emery

Rik Sharma

2 Min Read

Football Soccer - Barcelona training - Joan Gamper training camp, Barcelona, Spain - 21/5/16 - Barcelona's players attend a training session prior to Spanish Kings Cup final against Sevilla. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Champions Barcelona are favorites to win the King’s Cup final but Sevilla have more motivation for success, their coach Unai Emery said on Saturday.

Emery rejected the idea that Sevilla will not be inspired for the match on Sunday after securing their third successive Europa League title.

“Who knows if I will have an opportunity to play another King’s Cup final?,” Emery told reporters. “I have that chance now and on top of that we have sacrificed a lot on the path here without knowing we would reach the final,” he added.

”(Barcelona) need the title because they live off them, but our desire is our way to win. In which aspect are we favorites? In desire. Why? Because we have had this chance few times.

“How many times have Barcelona won the cup? Many times. Us, no. For us to play the final tomorrow is a gift and we will open it with tremendous happiness.” Barcelona have lifted the trophy 27 times while Sevilla have triumphed on five occasions, most recently in 2010. “Barcelona are the favorites and logically they want and need this double because their credibility is based on the titles they win, but our credibility is at stake too tomorrow, and our efforts during the whole season,” added Emery.

”We go with desire and a chance that we want to take with all our strength. Historically, against Barcelona the normal thing is to lose. But we have a lot of reason to believe that we can do things well and win this game. “If we now said that we are not interested in the King’s Cup because we won the Europa League, we would be wrong. We have a tremendous opportunity, one it’s very difficult to have again. We have to go for the chance we have.”

Editing by Ed Osmond

