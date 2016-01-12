Barca appeal rejected against Suarez two-match ban

MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona’s appeal against Luis Suarez’s two-match King’s Cup ban for allegedly provoking a fracas in the tunnel after last week’s game against Espanyol has been rejected, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said.

At the end of a bad-tempered last 16 first leg derby at the Nou Camp that Barca won 4-1, the players clashed near the dressing rooms after leaving the pitch and had to be separated by security personnel.

“I am waiting for you, come here. You are a waste of space,” said Suarez, according to the referee’s report.

The Uruguay striker will be suspended for the return leg at Espanyol on Wednesday and Barca’s next King’s Cup match should they reach the quarter-finals.

Barca did not immediately say whether they planned to file a further appeal to the Spanish government’s Disciplinary Committee for Sports (TAD).