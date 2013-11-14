FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Villarreal reward coach Marcelino with new contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sevilla's coach Marcelino Garcia Toral shouts during their Europa League playoff first leg soccer match against Hanover 96 in Hanover, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

MADRID (Reuters) - Promoted Villarreal have rewarded coach Marcelino Garcia Toral with a two-year contract extension which ties him in until 2016, the La Liga club said in a statement on Thursday.

Marcelino, 48, took over at the Madrigal in the second division in January and guided the club to promotion back into the top flight, where they have made an impressive start to the campaign.

The 2006 Champions League semi-finalists lie fourth in the standings with 24 points from 13 games, including home draws against third-placed Real Madrid and second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon

