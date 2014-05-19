Xavi expected to be fit for World Cup

Barcelona's players Xavi Hernandez (R) and Lionel Messi talks after losing to Real Madrid at the end their King's Cup final soccer match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona midfielder Xavi will be fit for the World Cup finals despite suffering a minor back injury, the club announced on Monday.

The club said that Xavi, who came on for the final 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with champions Atletico Madrid, had sustained a ‘sprained vertebrae’.

The recovery time is expected to be one week.

”The Barcelona medical team have been in touch with the Spanish federation and will coordinate the recovery of the player once he joins up with the national team,” said the club in a statement.

Xavi, a key member of the Spain squad that won the last two European Championship titles, is now focusing on helping them retain the World Cup.