Sweden extend coach Hamren's contract until 2016
#Sports News
December 5, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Sweden extend coach Hamren's contract until 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sweden's coach Erik Hamren celebrates after his side beat Ireland during their World Cup qualifying soccer match at The Aviva Stadium in Dublin, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden have extended the contract of coach Erik Hamren until 2016, the Swedish Football Association said on Thursday.

“I‘m really charged up and eager to make it to the (European) Championship in 2016 in France. It will be really exciting,” Hamren told a news conference.

Hamren, appointed Sweden coach in 2010, failed to guide Sweden to the World Cup in Brazil next year after losing a playoff against Portugal.

Sweden finished second in their qualifying group behind run-away winners Germany.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
