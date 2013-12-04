Former-Sweden striker Larsson named Falkenberg coach

Henrik Larsson celebrates after his team Landskrona Bois scored against Degerfors in their Swedish second football league, Superettan, soccer match in Landskrona April 10 2010. REUTERS/Scanpix Sweden

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Former Celtic and Barcelona striker Henrik Larsson has been appointed coach of promoted Falkenberg on a one-year rolling contract, the Swedish first division club said on Wednesday.

“We can now present Henrik Larsson as our new coach. We have met several times and carefully gone through the conditions at Falkenberg,” sporting director Hakan Nilsson was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

“This is going to be a lot of fun and inspiring,” Larsson said, adding that he was well aware the small club on Sweden’s west coast is among the favorites for relegation.

“I like challenges, and I‘m looking forward to doing something that everyone outside Falkenberg believes is impossible,” said the 42-year-old Larsson, who will take over as coach in the New Year.

As a player, he won the Golden Boot at Celtic in 2001 as Europe’s top scorer before moving to Barcelona in 2006, where he won the Champions League, and the free-scoring Sweden striker also had a short loan spell at Manchester United in 2007.

Larsson was part of the Sweden team that finished third at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. He made the last of his 106 appearances for Sweden in a 1-0 loss to Denmark in October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier.

Despite an illustrious playing pedigree, his management career has so far been less successful and he failed to lift Landskrona out of the second division during a three-year spell.

Since leaving Landskrona in November 2012, Larsson has helped out at fourth division Hogaborg, where his 16-year-old son is a midfielder.

Falkenberg won Sweden’s second-tier Superettan by a point from Orebro, who will join them in the top flight next year.