Upset Cabrera asks Mets to trade him
New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera said on Friday that he has asked the Mets to trade him after the team recently moved him from shortstop to second base.
MADRID Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will testify on July 31 in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities, court officials said on Tuesday.
The Spanish prosecutor says the Real Madrid forward knowingly used a business structure to hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo has denied the charges.
(Reporting by Paul Day, writing by Julien Toyer)
The New Jersey Devils selected Swiss center Nico Hischier of the Halifax Mooseheads with the first overall pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Chicago on Friday, ending suspense about who would go first in the competitive draft.