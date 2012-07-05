Goal line technology and Islamic headscarf approved

ZURICH (Reuters) - Goal-line technology to confirm whether or not a goal has been scored and the use of the Islamic headscarf were approved by soccer’s ruling body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Thursday.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter, formerly an opponent of technology, reaffirmed the world governing body’s support after a shot from Ukraine’s Marco Devic at Euro 2012 appeared to cross the line before being hooked clear by England defender John Terry.

IFAB also lifted a ban on the headscarf or hijab.

“Safety and medical issues have been removed for the use of the headscarf and it is approved that players can have the headscarf,” FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke told a news conference.