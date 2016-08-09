Evolution of world record transfers since 1893

(Reuters) - Following Paul Pogba's reported world record transfer from Juventus to Manchester United for 89 million pounds ($115.90 million) on Tuesday, these are the major world record transfer deals based on pounds sterling since Willie Groves became the first 100 pound player when he moved from West Bromwich Albion to Aston Villa in 1893: (Year, Player, Country, Teams involved, Fee in pounds)

1893 Willie Groves (Scotland) West Brom to Aston Villa 100

1905 Alf Common (England) Sunderland to Middlesbrough 1,000

1922 Syd Puddefoot (England) West Ham to Falkirk 5,000

1922 Warney Cresswell (England) Sth Shields to Sunderland 5,500

1925 Bob Kelly (England) Burnley to Sunderland 6,500

1928 David Jack (England) Bolton to Arsenal 10,890

1932 B. Ferreyra (Argentina) Tigre to River Plate 23,000

1949 Johnny Morris (England) Man Utd to Derby County 24,000

1949 Eddie Quigley (England) Sheff Wed to Preston 26,500

1950 Trevor Ford (Wales) Aston Villa to Sunderland 30,000

1951 Jackie Sewell (England) Notts County to Sheff Wed 34,500

1952 Hans Jeppson (Sweden) Atalanta to Napoli 52,000

1954 Juan Schiaffino (Uruguay) Penarol to AC Milan 72,000

1957 Omar Sivori (Argentina) River Plate to Juventus 93,000

1961 Luis Suarez (Spain) Barcelona to Inter Milan 152,000

1963 Angelo Sormoni (Brazil) Mantova to AS Roma 250,000

1967 Harald Nielsen (Denmark) Bologna to Inter Milan 300,000

1968 Pietro Anastasi (Italy) Varese to Juventus 500,000

1973 Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) Ajax to Barcelona 922,000

1975 Giuseppe Savoldi (Italy) Bologna to Napoli 1.2m

1976 Paolo Rossi (Italy) Vicenza to Juventus 1.75m

1982 Diego Maradona (Argentina) Boca Juniors to Barcelona 3.0m

1984 Diego Maradona (Argentina) Barcelona to Napoli 5.0m

1987 Ruud Gullit (N'lands) PSV Eindhoven to AC Milan 6.0m

1990 Roberto Baggio (Italy) Fiorentina to Juventus 8.0m

1992 Jean-Pierre Papin (France) Marseille to AC Milan 10.0m

1992 Gianluca Vialli (Italy) Sampdoria to Juventus 12.0m

1993 Gianluigi Lentini (Italy) Torino to AC Milan 13.0m

1996 Alan Shearer (England) Blackburn to Newcastle 15.0m

1997 Ronaldo (Brazil) Barcelona to Inter Milan 19.5m

1998 Denilson (Brazil) Sao Paulo to Real Betis 21.5m

1999 Christian Vieri (Italy) Lazio to Inter Milan 32.0m

2000 Hernan Crespo (Argentina) Parma to Lazio 35.5m

2000 Luis Figo (Portugal) Barcelona to Real Madrid 37.0m

2001 Zinedine Zidane (France) Juventus to Real Madrid 53.0m

2009 Kaka (Brazil) AC Milan to Real Madrid 56.0m

2009 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Man Utd to Real Madrid 80.0m

2013 Gareth Bale (Wales) Tottenham to Real Madrid 85.3m

2016 Paul Pogba (France) Juventus to Man Utd 89.0m

($1 = 0.7679 pounds)