UEFA will not recognize Crimean clubs in Russian competitions

BERNE (Reuters) - UEFA will not recognize any matches played by Crimean clubs under the auspices of the Russian Football Union (RFS), European soccer’s ruling body said on Friday.

In a statement on its website (www.uefa.org), UEFA said its Emergency Panel had made the decision in light of the “complex and difficult factual and political considerations” with regard to the situation in the Crimea.

“Any soccer matches played by Crimean clubs in the context of competitions organized by the Russian Football Union (RFS) will not be recognized by UEFA until further notice,” said the statement.

”UEFA has no wish to prevent clubs from playing soccer. On the contrary, UEFA recognizes that soccer can have very positive and beneficial effects in bringing people together, especially during times of strife and unrest.

”Nevertheless, in order for soccer to take place within an organized sporting and legal framework, such participation has to comply with the terms set out in the UEFA Statutes, which have been agreed by all 54 UEFA member associations.

“The UEFA Emergency Panel has also requested that the UEFA administration, together with FIFA, facilitate discussions with the representatives of the RFS and the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) in order to find a common solution to this situation.”

UEFA’s decision came 10 days after Ukraine’s soccer federation called on both UEFA and world soccer governing body FIFA to sanction the RFS for bringing Crimean clubs into its league structure.

Three Crimean teams - TSK Simferopol, SKChF Sevastopol and Zhemchuzhina Yalta - have been accepted to play in the Russian championship next season.

The trio played matches in the Russian Cup on Aug 12.

An official letter of complaint signed by Anatoly Konkov, Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) president, was posted on the domestic governing body’s official website.

“With all respect, we are addressing you (FIFA and UEFA) over the events troubling not only the Ukrainian soccer society but also the whole soccer community,” it said.

”We have witnessed the executive committee of the Russian soccer union illegally and arbitrarily embracing the Ukrainian clubs from the Crimea peninsula.

”As far as we know, the Russian soccer union officially informed neither UEFA nor FIFA about this decision. I consider it necessary to inform you that three Ukrainian clubs have played in the Russian Cup.

“We understand this activity is in conflict with the regulations of FIFA, UEFA, FFU and RFS.”

“Crimea is a part of Ukraine, that is why all soccer members fall into the jurisdiction of the Football Federation of Ukraine,” Konkov added.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in March, shortly after Ukrainian protesters toppled pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich in February.

The RFS’s executive committee decided to include the three Crimean clubs in the southern zone of the Russian second division, the country’s third tier.