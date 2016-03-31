FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dnipro banned from European soccer for one season
March 31, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Dnipro banned from European soccer for one season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk's players celebrate a goal against Rosenborg Trondheim during their Europa League Group G soccer match in Trondheim, Norway October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ned Alley/NTB Scanpix

ZURICH (Reuters) - Last season’s Europa League runners-up Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk were among three teams banned from European competition for one season by UEFA on Thursday for breaching financial regulations.

European soccer’s governing body said in a statement that Azeri club Inter Baku and Romania’s Targu Mures had been given one-season suspensions along with the Ukrainian side who were beaten by Sevilla in last season’s Europa final.

UEFA said the bans would apply to the next season in which the clubs qualify for European competition and would be in force for the next three campaigns.

The ruling body did not give any further details and said the full decisions would be published next week.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
