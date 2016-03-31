Dnipro banned from European soccer for one season

ZURICH (Reuters) - Last season’s Europa League runners-up Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk were among three teams banned from European competition for one season by UEFA on Thursday for breaching financial regulations.

European soccer’s governing body said in a statement that Azeri club Inter Baku and Romania’s Targu Mures had been given one-season suspensions along with the Ukrainian side who were beaten by Sevilla in last season’s Europa final.

UEFA said the bans would apply to the next season in which the clubs qualify for European competition and would be in force for the next three campaigns.

The ruling body did not give any further details and said the full decisions would be published next week.